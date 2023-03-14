Star India batter Virat Kohli was on top of his powers in the fourth Test against Australia, which ended in a stalemate on Monday. Kohli looked in his element during the entire high-scoring encounter and scored his 28th Test century. It was Kohli's first century in the format after a gap of more than three years. Kohli's marathon 186-run knock guided India to a massive 1st innings total of 571, and was named 'Man of the Match' for his efforts.

During Australia's innings on Day 5, Kohli was enjoying his time in the outfield. Now, Kohli's hilarious chat with his teammates has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened as Marnus Labuschagne walked out to bat in the middle after the dismissal of nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann.

As Labuschagne was about to enter the pitch, Kohli was heard as saying to his teammates: "10-minute door hai. Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga. Main udaunga aaj. (We are only 10 minutes away. I'm gonna board the aeroplane first. I will fly it.)"

The confidence after scoring 186

" Aaj plane main udaunga " - Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/HVu2tzGHGB — Anam (@Anam_Nishat18) March 13, 2023

Called "King Kohli" for his prolific run-making, the maestro racked up his 28th Test ton with a single off spinner Nathan Lyon in the second session to bring the house down in Ahmedabad.

Kohli went through an extended batting slump in 2021 and 2022, during which time he lost the Indian captaincy, one of the most high-pressure jobs in world sport.

The two teams now head into three one-day internationals starting Friday in Mumbai, ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.



