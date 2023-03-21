Team India suffered a forgetful 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Asked to bat first, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and others miserably failed to leave a mark as the hosts were bundled out for 117. Mitchell Starc was the pick among the bowlers as the pacer achieved his ninth five-wicket haul. Later, the visitors made a mockery of the target with the openers Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) remaining unbeaten, taking their side across the line in just 11 overs.

Speaking of the Indian players' struggles, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram backed the Indian team and stated that Rohit and Virat are "great players", who got "trapped" to the left-armer's angle as the ball was pitching inside.

"Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul; all these guys are great players. Rahul won the last match for India. It's not just them who get trapped to the left-armer's angle, others fall too, especially when the ball comes in. And the pitch on which the match was played, I felt as if I was watching the game in Australia,” said Akram on Sports Tak.

“It was a small match, Australia played well. The series is shaping up nicely at 1-1. But I supposed that the ball was seaming on that wicket. Although Australia scored those runs quickly, I saw a couple of overs from Siraj, the ball was seaming both ways,” he added.

The former pacer went on to laud Mitchell Starc for his stunning five-wicket haul and called him one of the best bowlers in the world.

“There are days that belong to the bowlers as well; congratulations to Mitchell Starc for bowling so well, snuffing out three wickets at the top, and then taking two more wickets. There is no doubt that he is a great bowler, one of the best in the world. So it was his day,” said Akram.

Coming to the second ODI, Mitchell Starc's 5-53 and a blazing 66 by Mitchell Marsh helped Australia demolish India by 10 wickets, to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Starc, a left-arm quick, rattled the Indian batting with his pace and swing to bundle out the opposition for 117 in 26 overs in Visakhapatnam.

Openers Travis Head (51) and Marsh, who smashed six sixes in his 36-ball blitz, then took apart the Indian bowling to romp home in 11 overs and level the three-match series with one game left.

Australia finished the chase with 39 overs to spare and bounce back from their opening loss.

(With AFP Inputs)