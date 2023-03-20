The second ODI between India and Australia turned out to be yet another disappointing show from Suryakumar Yadav as the star batter once again got dismissed for a golden duck. In both the matches, it was pacer Mitchell Starc, who got the precious wicket of Surya on the very first delivery. As the powerful T20I batter failed to open his run-tally in both matches, some questions have been raised regarding his spot in the team for the upcoming ODI World Cup. However, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik backed Suryakumar and came up with an interesting suggestion for the Team management regarding him.

Karthik stated that Suryakumar can be used at the No.6 position as he showcases a different style of batting when he is given limited overs to perform.

“He would have gotten out on those two deliveries even in T20s. It is not that because it is ODIs, he is getting out. This is high-quality bowling irrespective of the format. He played the two ODIs now and prior to that he didn't play consistently. Shreyas Iyer was the preferred No.4 and rightfully so and Surya was the back-up option. Where we need to be with Surya is to remind ourselves of the talent he is,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

“What I like to see is can they fit in Surya at a different place to get the best out of him. I feel, Hardik enjoys batting up top so is there a possibility of sending him at No.4 and Surya at six. It is so because when you give him 15-18 overs, the way he is able to turn the game on its head is very very good. And irrespective of whether there are 5 or 4 fielders inside the circle he is able to hit boundaries at will and make a mockery out of the captain. When you give Surya lesser overs, 14-18 overs, he is at his venomous best. Suryakumar in ODIs is a non-negotiable.”

Coming to the second ODI, Mitchell Starc's 5-53 and a blazing 66 by Mitchell Marsh helped Australia demolish India by 10 wickets, to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Starc, a left-arm quick, rattled the Indian batting with his pace and swing to bundle out the opposition for 117 in 26 overs in Visakhapatnam.

Openers Travis Head (51) and Marsh, who smashed six sixes in his 36-ball blitz, then took apart the Indian bowling to romp home in 11 overs and level the three-match series with one game left.

Australia finished the chase with 39 overs to spare and bounce back from their opening loss.

(With AFP Inputs)