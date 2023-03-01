Spin duo of Matthew Kuhnemman and Nathan Lyon helped Australia dominate India on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. The hosts were bundled out for 109, out of which the five wickets were taken by Kuhnemann while three were scalped by Lyon. Todd Murphy also scalped one wicket. The match turned out to be memorable one for Lyon as apart from achieving the three-wicket haul, the spinner also became the highest non-Asian wicket-taker in the continent in the longest format.

Lyon dismissed Jadeja in the 11th over, which became his 128th wicket on the Asian soil as he surpassed former and legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne to achieve the rare feat. Apart from Lyon, veteran England pacer James Anderson is also in the list of the top-five highest non-Asian wicket-taker in Test cricket, with a total of 82 scalps to his name.

The top-five players in the list are Lyon (128), Shane Warne (127), Daniel Vettori (98), Dale Steyn (92), and Anderson (82).

Coming to the match, Indian batters' longstanding struggles against spin were thoroughly exposed before Australia applied themselves on a rank turner to take control of the third Test on a frantic opening day of the match in Indore on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemman (5/16) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia skittled India out for a paltry 109 shortly after lunch on day one. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 22 off 52 balls.

Trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia came out with a strong resolve and purpose to end the day at 156 for four, taking a 47-run lead.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) took all four wickets for India including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before close of play.

(With PTI Inputs)

