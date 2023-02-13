Pacer Mohammed Shami made a crucial contribution in Team India's triumph over Australia in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Apart from scalping three wickets, the 32-year-old pacer also smashed 37 runs off 47 balls and stitched a great partnership with Axar Patel. The Rohit Sharma-led side claimed a victory by an innings and 132 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Away from the game, Mohammed Shami took to Twitter to extend his good wishes to MC Stan, who was declared the winner of the 16th season of reality show, 'Bigg Boss'.

Taking to Twitter, Shami wrote, "Big big congratulations @MCStanofficia for winning Bigg boss 2023, good luck for future #MCStan #bhaijaan #Biggboss @BeingSalmanKhan."

India's famous reality show Bigg Boss 16 came to it's conclusion on Sunday, where the Mumbai-based rapper MC Stan lifted the winner's trophy, after defeating Shiv Thakre, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot in the grand finale. The show began on October 1, 2022 and lasted for 133 days after getting an extension of four weeks.

Famous filmmaker Sajid Khan, TV serial actress Tina Dutta, and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, were among the most popular contestants of the season.

Talking about Shami, the pacer outscored India's top batting order which included KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav. Apart from this, he also completed his 25 Test sixes to surpass the tally of Kohli with 24 sixes.

Coming back to the first Border-Gavaskar Test, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja eviscerated Australia in just over two hours to hand India a crushing innings-and-132-run victory Saturday inside three days of the opening Test.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur, then skittled out Australia for 91 in an extended second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The second Test will be held in Delhi from February 17.

With AFP Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Discussions On Twitter Is A Waste Of Time: Tom Curran To NDTV