Ahead of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy made a controversial comment. He had said that if India offer 'fair pitch' in which there is consistent spin, without the ball "jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one", then Australian will end up on the winning side. Commenting on the same Ashwin, on his YouTube channel said: "The support staff might have given their opinion, but Ian Healy's quote has set a spark with this take. It's Border-Gavaskar Trophy guys. So we need this spark, right? (The) banters will keep coming from the Australian camp for sure."

On being asked the question about pitches in the India-Australia contest, former India coach ravi Shastri said that he wants rank turners to be produced. "You are speaking to an Indian here, who's just been to two trips to Australia. I want the ball to turn from Day 1. From Day 1. If you lose the toss, so be it. If you are fielding first you would want to see the ball turning a bit. Its you strength, capitalise on it," Ravi Shastri said in an intercation facilitated by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell said that talks with regarding to pitch in unnecessary. "There is a lot of c*** being spoken about pitches. I believe that nobody other than the curator or groundsmen in some countries should have any say in what kind of pitches will be produced. It's not up to the players, the managers, the coach anybody. You produce a good pitch. The good curators say when some teams win on the fifth day after tea time that's a good pitch. I think lot of rubbish is spoken about pitches. What Ian healy said, a lot of that is based on what Australia has done at home. They are not playing at home, they are playing in India. why would anyone think that India would not start with an advantage?" Ian Chappell said.

