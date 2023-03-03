The pitch for the third India-Australia Test match in Indore is making all the wring noises. In the first two days, 30 wickets fell on the rank turner. India could manage only 109 and 163 in their two innings while Australia scored 197 in the first innings. Australia chased down the target easily to enter the World Test Championship final.This has been the story of the the Test series so far, however, this time India seems to be falling prey to the pitch's whimsical behaviour. Former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz was scathing in his analysis of the pitch.

"What's more, none of the 14 wickets fell to pace. Fans saw the full extent of the pitch when Nathan Lyon bowled Cheteshwar Pujara off a delivery that turned unimaginably and kept low to hit the right-hander's leg stump. Just 50 balls had been bowled before Lyon's peach," former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz told SEN Cricket.

"It's a shocker, this wicket is an absolute tip. There's no way for Test cricket before lunch on Day 1 for a pitch to be playing this many tricks. It throws everyone out. It's interesting to watch and it's great watching them survive, (but) it's not good. It's not good cricket."

Talking about the match, Nathan Lyon grabbed eight wickets as India were bundled for 163 in 60.3 overs in the second innings on day two of the third Test against Australia on Thursday. The hosts are staring at a big defeat as Steve Smith's side has been set a target of just 76 runs to win the Test and secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Lyon spun a web around India batters, returning figures of 23.3-1-64-8.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Cheteshwar Pujara batted resolutely but fell after making 59 runs. The veteran batter's departure, with Smith taking a blinder of a catch at leg slip off the bowling of Lyon, virtually ended India's resistance.

Umesh Yadav lasted just two balls, caught by Cameron Green in the deep for a duck as India's batting went down without a whimper. Australia chased down the target with ease in the first session of the third day.

India are leading the series 2-1 having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Not A "Rule-breaker Or Trendsetter": Sania Mirza Opens Up Ahead Of Final Tennis Event