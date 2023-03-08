The Indian team is enjoying the festival of Holi in the best way possible. As the start of the fourth and final Test against Australia nears, the team is giving its all on the training ground to end the series on a high. Meanwhile, the players are also making sure that they don't miss any moment to celebrate the famous Indian festival of Holi. On Tuesday, Shubman Gill uploaded a video on Instagram in which he with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be seen celebrating Holi inside the team bus. Another video that followed was uploaded by Kuldeep Yadav in which he, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were seen involved in wild Holi celebrations.

Watch it here:

The fourth India vs Australia kicks off on March 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The relatively better batting track at the venue could well bring dashing Jharkhand keeper-batter Kishan into the mix following KS Bharat's poor show with the willow in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Bharat, who has been groomed as Rishabh Pant's back-up for the past year and is an India A regular, has had scores of 8, 6, 23 not out, 17, and 3 in the five innings that he played in the first three Tests. His keeping has been impressive on slow turners even though he did bungle a bit on a raging turner in Indore.

However, 57 runs from five innings have certainly not been beneficial to the Indian team's cause with its batting unit already struggling on difficult tracks.

While Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were part of the playing XI in the first three Tests against Australia, Kuldeep Yadav is yet to get a chance in the series.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

"You Will Get Flak...": Sourav Ganguly's Blunt Take On KL Rahul's Poor Run Of Form