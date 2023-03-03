Former Pakistan cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria was extremely critical of Indian batters as the hosts were bundled out for 109 in the first innings of the third Test match against Australia. The Indore pitch provided a lot of support to the spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann who ended up taking the lion share of wickets. On the other hand, just Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill could breach the 20-run mark for India. Kaneria said that the performance by the batters was extremely disappointing and pointed out that Rishabh Pant would have dealt with the two spinners more effectively.

"If you would ask Rishabh Pant how to bat against these spinners, he would tell you to use your feet, get to the pitch of the ball, and smash the ball a long way. Had he been there, he wouldn't have spared Lyon and Kuhnemann. He would have forced them to change their lengths by attacking them. Indian batters have been disappointing," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan spinner explained in the video that Indian batsmen ended up taking a lot of unnecessary risks against the spin duo and that resulted in quick wickets. The match was poised quite evenly but Kaneria also said that Australia has a “80 percent chance” of winning.

"India could have batted properly and scored 250-300 in their first innings. But their unnecessary stroke play has now put Australia in the ascendancy, and I feel there's an 80 percent chance that Australia will win this game now," he concluded.

