Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday achieved multiple milestones on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia. Ashwin, who crossed the landmark of 450 Test wickets in the last match, has now become only the 2nd Indian bowler to pick up 100 wickets in Tests against Australia. The 34-year-old dismissed Alex Carey (0) to achieve the feat. Former India captain Anil Kumble (111) is the only other bowler with 100 or more scalps against Australia in the longest format of the game.

Ashwin also registered 700 first-class wickets. He achieved the feat after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for 18.

Australia took Tea at 199-6 in New Delhi after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat in their bid to bounce back from their opening drubbing in the four-match series.

Opener Usman Khawaja put on a key 59-run fifth-wicket stand with Peter Handscomb before Ravindra Jadeja broke through with his 250th Test wicket.

But it was all about Rahul's acrobatics at point as the opener dived full stretch to his right to grab the ball on a reverse sweep from Khawaja, who fell to his knees in disbelief.

Handscomb was batting on 36 with skipper Pat Cummins on 23 at the break at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Khawaja kept up the batting charge after he got to his fifty before lunch as he and Handscomb played the spinners bravely on a turning pitch following Travis Head's departure, for 12, soon after lunch.

In the first session, off-spinner Ashwin struck twice in one over, taking Marnus Labuschagne for 18 and Steve Smith for a duck to put the tourists in trouble.

David Warner, who scored one and 10 in Nagpur in the first Test, was the first to go, for 15, after he got his first runs on the 21st ball he faced. He fell to fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

The hosts haven't lost a Test at the venue -- previously called Feroz Shah Kotla -- since 1987.

(With AFP Inputs)

