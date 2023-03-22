Team India is all set to face Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. The hosts faced a thrashing by 10 wickets in the second ODI after Mitchell Starc took a five-wicket haul and bundled out India for 117. Later, Australia openers Mitchell Marsh (66*) and Travis Head (51*) brutally thrashed the Indian bowlers and took the visitors across the line in just 11 overs. As the third ODI will be played in Chennai, let's have a look at the weather conditions for the day.

According to Accuweather, there are 24 percent chances of a thunderstorm in Chennai, with one hour of rainfall during the daytime. 22 percent of cloud cover is expected with 88 percent of humidity during the day.

"Mostly sunny, hot and very humid with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside," Accuweather predicted on Wednesday morning.

The series is locked at 1-1 and the starry quartet of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will have to bat out of their skins to stop the left-arm pacer, who is gearing up to once again bring the ball back viciously into the right-handers while taking a few away.

A sea change on the technical aspect, as well mental make-up, will be the need of the hour, and Starc has exposed their frailties pretty badly.

The white ball games in India are mostly played on flat decks, where one can get away by hitting through the line, where one doesn't need too much of feet movement. A batter can plonk the front foot and hit deliveries across the line with a fair degree of success.

But Starc, blessed with better skill sets, changed the questionnaire with deliveries that would either straighten in the off-middle line or cut back sharply towards leg-middle after a fair amount of deviation in the air.

(With AFP Inputs)