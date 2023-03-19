India are slated to take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after registering a five-wicket win over the visitors in the first ODI in Mumbai on Friday. According to Accuweather, Visakhapatnam is likely to experience some heavy thunderstorms, with fours hours of rain expected. While a lot of tickets have been sold for the match, the fans might face disappointed as rain could play a huge role on Sunday.

As per accuweather, Visakhapatnam is expected to have 77 per cent cloud cover, with intermittent showers between 1 PM IST to 5 PM IST.

The humidity is expected to be over 80 per cent while the temperature will fluctuate between 22 to 26 degree celcius.

"Mostly cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms," Accuweather predicted on Sunday morning.

In the first ODI, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stood calm in a tricky chase of 189 to steer India to a five-wicket win over Australia.

Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs after a dramatic collapse following opener Mitchell Marsh's 65-ball 81 in Mumbai.

India were in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul (75 not out) took stock and an unbeaten 108-run sixth-wicket stand with Jadeja (45 not out) ensured the hosts secured victory in 39.5 overs.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 with the two teams warming up for the 50-over World Cup later this year in India.

Rohit Sharma is expected to resume his duties as captain after missing the first ODI due to a family commitment.

(With AFP Inputs)