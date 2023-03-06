Former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar called for balanced pitches in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the Holkar Stadium in Indore received three demerit points from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The pitched used during the series dominated headlines for being too spinner-friendly and Gavaskar believes that it can backfire for the hosts. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon were the top performers for Australia as they made their way back in the four-match series and the former skipper sounded a warning for India ahead of the fourth Test.

"I think there has to be a little more thought on that. This pitch has backfired in 2012-13 when Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar spun England to a win. I don't think it's a great idea to have pitches of this quality. You want to have pitches where there is a good balance between bat and ball. You want to have a pitch where for the first couple of days, the new-ball bowlers can get some help and the batters can play through the line and score runs. And then from Day 3 and 4, the ball is going to turn a little bit," Gavaskar told India Today.

"I don't know what's going to happen in Ahmedabad. If the pitch in Ahmedabad is a raging turner, then India might go on to win but once again the pitch might get demerit points," he added.

Gavaskar is among the many ex-cricketers who have criticised the pitches used in the series. India will face Australia in the fourth Test encounter in Ahmedabad on March 9.

