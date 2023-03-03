Seemed down an out after suffering defeats in Nagpur and Delhi, Australia made a strong comeback in the just-concluded third against India, clinching a nine-wicket win to make 1-2 in the four-match series. Inspired by Nathan Lyon's 11-wicket haul in the match and five-for from Matthew Kuhnemann in the first innings, Australia made life difficult for the India batters. India crumbled to 109 in the first innings, and if wasn't for Cheteshwar Pujara's half-century in the second innings, the hosts could've lost the game by an innings.

While the lndian spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin -- seemed to have an edge over the Australian counterparts, considering the outcome of the first two Tests, the tables were turned completely by the visiting spinners -- Lyon and Kuhnemann -- in Indore.

For the record, all three Tests so far have finished in just over two days' time.

During the post-match press conference in Indore, India captain Rohit Sharma was asked to share his views on the pre-mature conclusion of the matches so far.

Responding to the querry, Rohit came up with a cheeky response, saying that the teams are trying to make things interesting for the viewers.

"People have to play well for the game to last for 5 days. Games are not lasting for five days even outside India. Yesterday, in South Africa, the game got over in three days. Australia as well in the first Test match. It's about skills, people have to adapt the skills. If the pitches are helping the bowlers, the batters need to try and test their skills. It's not about always making sure that we are playing on flat pitches and the results don't come. In Pakistan, there were three Test matches played. People were saying it has become so boring. We are making it interesting for you guys," Rohit said during the post-match press conference.

With the win, Australia booked their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

India now need a win in the final Tests to guarantee themselves a place in the final against Australia.

The fourth and final Test will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9.

