Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on India's Test player Cheteshwar Pujara. Lauding the batting mainstay of the team, Gambhir said that Pujara has batted the finest in the history of Indian cricket. The former India opener-turned-politician said that people should talk more about the player and added that he is a role model for youngsters in the country. Gambhir's comments for Pujara came after the player guided India home with an unbeaten 31-run knock in the final innings of the Delhi Test against Australia.

"In Indian cricket history, Cheteshwar Pujara has batted the finest. Nobody has taken so many (body) blows," said Gambhir on Star Sports after the match.

The second Test match between India and Australia that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was also the 100th match in the format for the right-handed batter.

Praising Pujara for his humility, Gambhir pointed out: "He is standing at short-leg on his 100th Test match, while many players leave the fielding position by their 50th match in the format. He is a team man. The more you talk about him, the better it is.

"He is a role model for the youngsters of the country."

In the first innings of his 100th Test match, Pujara fell for a seven-ball duck, but he put up an improved show in the following innings as he remained not out.

"It's been a great Test match, unfortunately, I didn't get any runs in the first innings, but I knew if I stay for the first 10 minutes I can score. A special feeling, was very nervous as my entire family was there. A special feeling to hit the winning boundary, looking forward to the remaining 2 Tests," said Pujara after the game.

Featured Video Of The Day

Can Ravindra Jadeja Help India Win World Test Championship Final?