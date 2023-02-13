India outplayed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match in Nagpur saw India dominating the game throughout. Guest skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors had prepared themselves with some intense traning sessions, but it all seemed to make no difference as the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were just too good to be faced on the Nagpur surface that offered a fair amount of help to the spinners.

Before the match, the Australian team had opted out of the practice matches and rather decided to train in nets. They also roped in Mahesh Pithiya, a 'dupllicate' of Ravichandran Ashwin to learn to face the India spinner with more confidence during the match. However, the plan failed to serve the cause as Ashwin claimed eight wickets in the Nagpur Test.

Another player that starred in the first Test was Ravindra Jadeja, who was also felicitated with the Player of the Match award. Jadeja scalped seven wickets and also scored 70 runs in the only innings India batted.

Citing Australian team's preparations to face Ravichandran Ashwin before the Nagpur Test, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took a dig at the visitors.

"Australia now know the difference between facing duplicate Ashwin and real Ashwin. You can't prepare to face one of all-time great by facing a young first-class player. Hope they not searching for a Jadeja duplicate in Delhi," wrote Kaif on Twitter.

The second Test between India and Australia takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadiun in New Delhi, starting February 17.

