Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure with how the Australian media reported on the pitches being used in the ongoing India-Australia Test series and even accused some of the ex-players of making comments which were not “tasteful”. Various ex-Australia cricketers have been constantly talking about the surfaces used in the series till now and the Australian media has always reported on it in a negative light. From calling the Nagpur pitch ‘dodgy' to accusing India of ‘pitch doctoring', the list of accusations run deep and that has left Gavaskar quite disappointed.

"Steve Smith has actually said that he enjoys playing and captaining in India because every delivery is a challenge, every over things can change quite quickly. The current Australian players have not said anything but the noise that has been coming from some of the former players, that's been a bit disturbing. Considering that we are entering an era of 75 years of India-Australia friendship, some of the ex-players from Australia could not use words that are not quite tasteful," Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar also made a point about the pitch being the same for both sides and the players on both teams finding favour on different occasions. While India dominated proceedings completely in the first two matches, Australia made a solid comeback in Indore thanks to Matt Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon.

"The pitch was the same for both. Play and accept that when you come overseas, you are not going to get pitches like at home, but do not use words like skullduggery, doubting the integrity of the Indians. No country can have a monopoly on integrity and honesty, Let's get this absolutely straight. I am a very proud Indian. When somebody casts doubt on Indians and myself, I will speak my mind," he added.

