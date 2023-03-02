India captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bat against Australia in the ongoing third Test in Indore didn't go as planned as the hosts were bowled out for a paltry total of 109 in the first innings. At one stage, it seemed that Team India might not cross the 100-run mark, after having been reduced to 88/8. However, pacer Umesh Yadav, who was recalled to the side for the match, had different ideas as he played an entertaining cameo of 17 off just 13 deliveries, slamming two sixes and a four.

Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was commentating the match, turned 'nostradamus' as he accurately predicted Umesh's six on-air.

As Nathan Lyon was about to bowl the delivery to Umesh, Karthik said that the player would go all in.

"I think he's going to go for a six. It's either six or out," Karthik told his co-commentators.

After the end of the day's play, Karthik took to Twitter and re-posted a video of the same.

"I loved this moment ... Hahah," Karthik wrote.

For the record, Umesh ended up adding a massive milestone to his name on Day 1. With his two sixes, he equalled Virat Kohli's tally of 24 maximums in Test cricket.

Umesh was on fire with the ball on Day 2 as he bagged three important wickets to lead India's fight back.

Australia were bowled out for 197, but took a vital 88-run first innings lead on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

