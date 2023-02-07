India and Australia are all set to square off in a four-match Test series, which begins with the first Test in Nagpur, from February 9 onwards. However, prior to the start of the series, a lot has already been written and said about the pitches, with former Australia stumped Ian Healy suggesting that if India prepares a "fair" track, the visitors will win the series. However, Healy had to bear the brunt of several current and former cricketers for his remark on the pitch. With the first Test set to commence on Thursday, Cricket Australia shared the glimpses of the Nagpur pitch.

In the pictures shared by cricket.com.au, Australia star batter David Warner and Steve Smith can be seen having a good look at the surface.

Historically, Australia have struggled to overcome the conditions in India, with their last series win in the sub-continent nation coming in 2004 while their opponents have claimed the past three encounters, including twice down under.

Smith admitted that India is "a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series."

"If we are able to topple that mountain, that would be huge. I think if we can win in India, that would be bigger than an Ashes series," he said ahead of the first Test in Nagpur.

The visitors are reeling from a spate of injuries -- including to key pace-bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood -- while the hosts are at near full strength.

(With AFP Inputs)

