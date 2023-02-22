Australia batters have miserably failed in their attempt to tackle India's spin-bowling duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. So far in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja and Ashwin have bagged 31 of the 40 Australian wickets. On the other hand, the Australian spinners -- Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann -- haven't been able to create the same impact. Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has pointed out how opposition spinners often try to replicate the skillset of Ashwin and Jadeja, but haven't tasted similar success.

"Too often they (opposition spinners) do try and replicate the skillset (of Aswin and Jadeja). Talking about Ashwin and Jadeja... They know exactly what to do in India. Ashwin is a damn fine bowler, doesn't matter where he bowls. I've seen him bowl in Australia, he bowled extremely well. He is also very smart. He works out exactly what he's gotta do. Jadeja doesn't vary too much although he has learned a few things and has improved his bowling but he's got the skillset that is perfect for India and the two of them work together," Chappell said on ESPNcricinfo.

Chappell believes Lyon should not try to bowl like Ashwin and should try to find success in his own way instead.

"In this game, I thought Ashwin bowled bloody well but Jadeja got the seven wickets but that's the way it happens some days. I don't think you can come and replicate what they do. Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin, he's got to bowl like Nathan Lyon and he has tried to do that," he added.

