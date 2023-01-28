Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who joined Sharjah Warriors at ILT20 in UAE and became the first Australian player to play this season, said that beating the Indian team on their home soil is a tough task but Australia team is ready and are going to India with a great squad which has specialist spinners. The Australia squad will be flying to India next week for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be starting from February 9. Australia have not won in India since 2004-05 and the side will be looking forward to what is dubbed as the 'Final Frontier'.

Stoinis feels that the Border Gavaskar trophy this season will be a blast as both sides are really good and they don't want to lose this time.

"We know beating India on their home soil is very tough. They are a very strong side and especially in India, they became more dangerous, also we know that the host have a very deep batting lineup and at the same time they have a specialist bowler who can take wickets easily and put pressure on us but we are also ready and we are also coming with a great squad which have specialist spinners this time," Stoinis told ANI.

Next month marks the beginning of a four-match Test series in India, and spin is anticipated to play a significant role in determining which team will prevail and take home the prized Border-Gavaskar trophy and significant ICC World Test Championship points.

"Yes but this time we don't want to lose the trophy even though our team never wants to lose it as it could be the third time but we don't want to give up this year. Our squad is too strong and facing India on thier soil is a bit difficult as we have to face spin tracks over there. India have some specialist bowlers like Ashwin and Jadeja those can ball really well but we are also coming with some specialist spinners so you can expect a good competition this time," he added.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The series in India will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The top teams will earn a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June.

Virat Kohli has performed well against Australia almost always and Stoinis feels the same. The all-rounder said, "Yes he is world class batsman who has returned in form and he is the best test batter around the world this time so he could be the biggest fear once again for us. But yes one player definitely missed this season badly and it is Rishabh Pant he is unfortunately not with the team. I wish he will recover soon and come back to the field."

On joining the Sharajh Warriors in ILT20 Stoinis said, "I am very happy to be part of this team as the team have some very special players like Moeen Ali, and Mohammad Nabi we are doing very well and I hope I also give my contribution well which can make our team champion of the league. I am very excited to be played against Andrew Rusellas he is the best opponent I ever have faced."

Featured Video Of The Day

"No Compromise": Yogeshwar Dutt On Harassment Allegations Against Wrestling Chief