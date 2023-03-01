India captain Rohit Sharma received multiple reprieves as Australia made two huge DRS blunders on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The incident happened on the first ball of the match as Rohit had knicked Mitchell Starc's delivery behind to Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey. On the fourth ball, Starc's inswinging delivery had clipped Rohit's pad. The replay showed that Rohit was out on both occasions. While Starc made a half-hearted appeal on both occasions, Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith decided against taking the DRS.

Rohit, however, was eventually dismissed on 12 by Matt Kuhnemann.

Earlier, India captain Rohit won the toss and elected to bat on Wednesday as his side look to clinch the series in their third Test against Australia in Indore.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and have made two changes to the team that won in Delhi.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill replaced struggling KL Rahul, who has been stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav came in for the rested Mohammed Shami.

Australia also made two changes after skipper Pat Cummins returned home to his seriously ill mother.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc replaced Cummins while Cameron Green came in for David Warner, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches with a fractured elbow and concussion.

Steve Smith captains the tourists in place of Cummins.

India need one win in the final two matches to reach the World Test Championship final in June at The Oval.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption