Virat Kohli Says Team Would Give It Right Back Whenever Poked

Virat Kohli described the 2-1 triumph as his side's best series win so far © BCCI

The India-Australia series may be over, but India skipper Virat Kohli ensured he had the final say on how the entire series was fought, on and off the field. He made it clear that his team was highly motivated and would give it right back when poked. This evidently had a lot to do with the constant battles that the Indian and Australian teams fought, not just in the middle but also outside the ground, making this series one of most acrimonious ever.

"Regardless of whether we are on top or not, we speak, if something pokes us we speak and give it right back," Kohli said after the Dharamsala match had ended in India's favour.

"All people don't digest it well but we take it very well and we give it back even better," Kohli told official broadcasters 'Star Sports'.

Kohli has been in the middle of things from even before the series began, with many Australians speaking about his nature and how he would react to instigation.

Things really came to a face-off in the infamous 'brain fade' issue when Kohli was in the Australian media's line of fire after stopping short of calling rival captain Steve Smith a cheat.

Kohli was indifferent to the criticism.

"Some people want to create some spice sitting at some part of the world. They don't confront such situations themselves. The easiest thing to do is to just sit at home and write a blog or speak on the mike but to go out there and bowl and bat is different," he said.

Kohli said he was thoroughly enjoying the responsibility of leading a motivated side.

"I like taking responsibility, every game that I play for India is an opportunity to do something special with my skills. I like getting involved in the game. The workload is something that needs to be kept in mind in future but right now when the body is responding well I am fine," he said.

"It's been unbelievable. This is our best series win so far. The way we bounced back from World No 7 to No. 1 has been outstanding achievement and I am proud as a captain.

"I thought (the series against) England was intense, but the way Australia gave us a fight it was amazing on their part but our guys kept bouncing back. we showed true character and maturity. The guys handled themselves well," he added.

He lauded stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the win in the fourth Test.

"Ajinkya led the team really well. It was very pleasing to see that from the outside."

Speaking about his recovery from the shoulder niggle, Kohli said he will be back to full fitness in a few weeks.

"It's still a few weeks to go till I can be 100 per cent on the field. You have to take it in your stride and move forward," he said.

(With PTI inputs)