Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4, Dharamsala: Hosts Lose Vijay Chasing 106

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4: Hosts on the verge of series win

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4: Hosts on the verge of series win © AFP

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja tops the world rankings for Test bowlers but on Monday it was his batting skills that swung the momentum India's way in the decisive fourth Test against Australia. The left-hander batted patiently to see off a testing period from the Aussie new ball pair of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the morning session. His 63-run knock and the 96 runs that he shared with Wriddhiman Saha (31) for the seventh wicket gave India a crucial psychological advantage and dashed Australia's hopes of wrapping up the Indian innings quickly. (LIVE SCORECARD)



Get live cricket score of India vs Australia, Day 4 in Dharamsala here.

10:00 IST: Out! Cummins gets it in and around off stump and Vijay nicks it through to the keeper. India lose their first wicket. Hosts 46 for 1

9:59 IST: Short from Hazlewood and Rahul pulls it away for a boundary. India need 60 more to win the series.

9:53 IST: Pat Cummins comes on to the attack. Replaces O'Keefe.

9:49 IST: Great length from Hazlewood so far in the over. Rahul caught in the crease.

9:45 IST: This time Rahul goes for the sweep and sweeps well. Gets it away for another boundary.

9:44 IST: Driven through covers and Rahul helps himself to a boundary. Too wide from O'Keefe and Rahul takes full advantage of it.

9:41 IST: Too close to cut and Rahul still goes for it. Gets a thickish outside edge and flies off to the third-man boundary. That was lucky. The ball went right between third slip and gully. Another day, it would have been out. Hazlewood has been right on the money this morning.

9:40 IST: So seven runs from that O'Keefe over. India will breathe a bit easy now.

9:38 IST: That ball spun a long way and it beats everybody. Runs away for four byes!

9:36 IST: Steve O'Keefe to start from the other end. And Rahul clips it off his pads for a single. First runs of the morning. India are away.

9:34 IST: Again a big shout for leg before. Vijay living dangerously. A big inside edge and that is what saved him. A great first over from Hazlewood.

9:33 IST: Big appeal for leg before. The ball came back in from Hazlewood. May be just struck outside the line. The umpire rules it in favour of the batsman.

9:31 IST: Josh Hazlewood to start things off for Australia. Murali Vijay to take strike. Australia need wickets and they need all 10 of them. 87 to get for India to wrap up the series.

9:30 IST: So both the Indian openers make their way out to the middle.

9:28 IST: Spare a thought for the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane. He has been spot on with his field placements and bowling changes in this Test match.

9:25 IST: Umesh Yadav has picked up 30 wickets in 12 Test matches this season. What an outstanding effort from the Indian pacer.

9:12 IST: This has been a great pitch for Test cricket. There is something for everybody. The spinners got help from the track, there was bounce for the seamers and there was some runs on offer as well from the pitch.

9:10 IST: Team India in a hurdle in what could be the final day of the series.

9:08 IST: Australia did most things right in the series. They have had their moments but failed to use them to their advantage except in Pune.

9:07 IST: India's home season began on September 22 against New Zealand and from there on there has been no looking back. They won 3-0 against the Kiwis, 4-0 against England in a five-match series, won against Bangladesh in the one-off Test match and now against Australia they are on the brink of a series win.

9:05 IST: One hell of a series this has been as the visitors matched India in every department.

9:03 IST: India need 87 runs to win the series against Australia and take the Border-Gavaskar trophy

9:01 IST: India are all set to win the series after a brilliant performance with the ball in hand that reduced the visitors to 137 in their second innings.

9:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the fourth day's play.

At stumps, India were 19 for no loss, with KL Rahul (13*) and Murali Vijay (6*) at the crease.

Australia's dismal innings could have been worse, had it not been for knocks of 45 from Glenn Maxwell and unbeaten 25 from Matthew Wade.

Jadeja had figures of 3/24, while Umesh Yadav and Ashwin had identical 3/29 returns.

Earlier, resuming at 248/6, India were very much in a corner with the Australian fast bowlers on fire from the morning. However, Saha and Jadeja weathered the initial storm and put up a crucial 98-run seventh-wicket stand to ensure that India took a first-innings lead.

