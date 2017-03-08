 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar Springs to Virat Kohli's Defence With This Gentle Reminder to Ian Healy

Updated: 08 March 2017 11:09 IST

Ian Healy had criticised Virat Kohli for his continuous sledging of the Australians in the ongoing Test series. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar defended the Indian skipper's action and had a message for the former Australian wicket-keeper.

Shoaib Akhtar Springs to Virat Kohli's Defence With This Gentle Reminder to Ian Healy
Virat Kohli gave his opposite number Steve Smith the royal send-off in the 2nd innings of 2nd Test. © BCCI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar defended Indian captain Virat Kohli after he was recently criticised by former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy, who said he was losing respect for Kohli due to his constant sledging of the Australians in the ongoing four-match Test series. After India's thrilling win over Steve Smith's men in the second Test at Bengaluru, Kohli responded to Healy's comments during the post-match press conference. India won the Bengaluru Test to level the series 1-1. The third India vs Australia Test will be played in Ranchi, starting on March 16.

"We have 1.2 billion people in India and one person doesn't make a difference," said Kohli after India's 75-run win.

"And also I think you should go and search on YouTube when he was given out in Centurion down the leg side. I heard he said something about me not having good behavior with the umpires. I think you all should YouTube that video," the Delhi batsman further added.

Kohli found support in Akhtar, who took to Twitter to remind Healy of his own conduct during his career.

"The pressure is starting to tell on (Kohli). I'm losing respect for him. He's got to be a lot more respectful of his opponents. The stuff he did with Steve Smith was unacceptable," the 119-Test veteran Healy told Melbourne radio station SEN.

"I've said in the past, he (Kohli) is the best batsman I've ever seen. His feistiness and real aggression towards the opposition has been good (in the past), especially when he was not captain. It would lead his team with him. They're more timid than they look and they let on, the Indian cricketers.

"So Kohli's aggression was good for them. But I think it's not good for them anymore. He's really putting some pressure on (his players). You can read pressure all over Ravichandran Ashwin's face. I think there are massive cracks showing in (Kohli)," said Healy.

Having set the visitors a target of 188 runs to win, Indian bowlers made the most out of a favourable bowling track as the Australian batsmen crumbled under pressure. Ravichandran Ashwin finished with figures of 6/41, while Umesh Yadav picked two crucial wickets for the hosts. Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both claimed a wicket each.

Topics : India Australia Shoaib Akhtar Virat Kohli Ian Healy Steven Peter Devereux Smith Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar comes out in defence of India skipper Virat Kohli
  • Ian Healy had criticised Kohli for his constant sledging of Australia
  • India beat Australia in the 2nd Test to level the series 1-1
Related Articles
Peter Handscomb Admits Fault, Told Steve Smith to Check With Dug-Out
Peter Handscomb Admits Fault, Told Steve Smith to Check With Dug-Out
India vs Australia: In Barb For Barb, Virat Kohli Takes On Ian Healy After Win
India vs Australia: In Barb For Barb, Virat Kohli Takes On Ian Healy After Win
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Plays Down Confrontation With Virat Kohli as 'Banter'
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Plays Down Confrontation With Virat Kohli as 'Banter'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.