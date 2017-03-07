 
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Leads Twitter Accolades After Win in 2nd Test

Updated: 07 March 2017 17:28 IST

Indian bowlers dismantled the Australian batting line-up on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Bengaluru on Tuesday to seal a series-levelling 75-run win for the hosts

India defeated Australia by 75 runs in a thrilling Test match in Bengaluru. © AFP

India came back from a sticky situation in the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru to seal a series-levelling 75-run win on Day on Tuesday. Having set the visitors a target of 188 runs to win, Indian bowlers dismantled the Australian batting line-up, bowling the latter out for 112 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, as he finished with figures of 6/41. Umesh Yadav picked two wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed one wicket each.

India's win saw many current and former cricketers, as well as pundits of the sport, take to Twitter to hail the epic comeback from the Virat Kohli-led side, with the captain himself describing the win as a 'special day' in a tweet after the match.

While Ashwin hailed Ishant Sharma's six-run cameo with the bat and his opening wicket of Matt Renshaw, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted 'Chak de India!' following the match.

Mohammad Kaif seemed elated by India's win. In contrast, former England captain Michael Vaughan termed India's win as 'a day to mourn'.

The series, now tied at 1-1 after India's win in Bengaluru, will move to Ranchi for the third Test from March 16.

Highlights
  • India defeated Australia by 75 runs in the second Test in Bengaluru
  • The win saw India level the four-match series 1-1
  • Many current and former cricketers took to Twitter to hail India's win
