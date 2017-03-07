India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Leads Twitter Accolades After Win in 2nd Test

India came back from a sticky situation in the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru to seal a series-levelling 75-run win on Day on Tuesday. Having set the visitors a target of 188 runs to win, Indian bowlers dismantled the Australian batting line-up, bowling the latter out for 112 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, as he finished with figures of 6/41. Umesh Yadav picked two wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed one wicket each.

India's win saw many current and former cricketers, as well as pundits of the sport, take to Twitter to hail the epic comeback from the Virat Kohli-led side, with the captain himself describing the win as a 'special day' in a tweet after the match.

While Ashwin hailed Ishant Sharma's six-run cameo with the bat and his opening wicket of Matt Renshaw, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted 'Chak de India!' following the match.

Special day this. We are a team. We win together we lose together. Proud of you boys. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/nhmeI8YTvq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2017

This mans 6 runs set us up today!Bowled his heart out too..Well done Ishy pic.twitter.com/RSiUX0Ayft — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 7, 2017

This is how it is done..well played India...@BCCI @anilkumble1074 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 7, 2017

Congrats Team India on a fabulous,scintillating win Loved the determination,fight&agression of each and every player Keep it up#IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 7, 2017

Mohammad Kaif seemed elated by India's win. In contrast, former England captain Michael Vaughan termed India's win as 'a day to mourn'.

WHAT A MATCH !

Kohli will remember this for a long time, as will everyone who witnessed this.#IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 7, 2017

Shaabaas India. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 7, 2017

The bowlers stood up and played their part after the batsmen gave them a decent (but not matchwinning) score to bowl with. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 7, 2017

A day to mourn everyone ..... !!!!! https://t.co/Xvqz0xDLB4 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 7, 2017

The series, now tied at 1-1 after India's win in Bengaluru, will move to Ranchi for the third Test from March 16.