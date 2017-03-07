Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4, Bengaluru: Hosts Look to Consolidate Innings

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's valiant batting on Day 3 of the second Test in Bengaluru against Australia on Monday helped turn the tide in India's favour. The duo set up an unbeaten 93-run stand for the fifth wicket, taking India's lead over the visitors to 126 runs and their second innings total to 213/4. Having suffered a 333-run humiliation in the opening Test in Pune, and being put under serious pressure in the first two days of the second Test, India are now in with a fighting chance of winning the match and levelling the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

09:57 IST: Nicely flicked away by Pujara for a quick double. India lead by 145 runs now. Pujara nearing his 100

09:54 IST: FOUR!!! Superb shot by Rahane and that's his 11th fifty. What a superb innings this has been. Take a bow Rahane!!

Super tough pitch today, going to be hard for and #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/pPEVqRrsth — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 7, 2017

09:43 IST: So, a successful review by India!!! The ball clearly missing the leg-stump. First successful review in the last six calls

09:42 IST: Appeal for an LBW by Nathan Lyon and given by Richard Illingworth. Pujara immediately goes for the review

09:42 IST: So, with that single Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane complete 100-run partnership for the 5th wicket

09:40 IST: The ball clearly bouncing before the fielder grabbed it so it's a not-out

09:38 IST: Appeal for bat-pad and a bit of confusion here. Umpire Nigel Llong is unsure and he is going for the third umpire

09:36 IST: India lead by 129 runs and they will be looking for atleast 200. Remember, no overseas team has chased more than 200 at this ground

09:35 IST: Nathon Lyon from the other end now

09:30 IST: The players are at the crease. Cheteshwar Pujara to face the first ball and Steve O'Keege to start the proceedings for India

Fifteen minutes until the first ball of a massive day four at M Chinnaswamy Stadium #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SjOiShho6V — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 7, 2017

09:20 IST: It rained last night. It is clear now. There is a small thunderstorm predicted for later in the day

Some early morning broom for the pitch before the start of Day 4 #INDvAUS @Paytm Test cricket pic.twitter.com/mZs06gqLut — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2017

09:15 IST: Australia will look for early wickets in this session. India will look to bat long enough to make sure they make Australia are batting in this first session tomorrow with the match still in balance

09:05 IST: Pitch report: The pitch has not changed much and it hasn't necessarily flattened out, says Mark Butcher and Matthew Hayden.But, Ravi Shastri says the sting in the pitch is in the first session. There is one crack that is big enough for big Ravi's little finger to go in, but that is too short and too wide.

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

Pujara was unbeaten on 79 at stumps on Monday while Rahane was 40 not out. Earlier, KL Rahul scored a gutsy 51 to give India a solid start.

Australia had begun the day from their overnight total of 237/6. They looked on course to set up a big lead, but lost their remaining four wickets for just seven runs to fold their innings at 276. Jadeja finished with six wickets from the innings, the best bowling figures by an Indian in the series.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed India opener Abhinav Mukund just after lunch, following a good start by the hosts. After Rahul's dismissal from a Steve O'Keefe delivery, Virat Kohli was adjudged lbw under controversial circumstances, with Hazlewood claiming his wicket. Jadeja was dismissed soon after by Hazlewood.

However, just when another middle-order collapse loomed ahead of India, Rahane and Pujara showed immense maturity to steady the innings. The duo kept the score ticking and didn't succumb to pressure on a difficult batting track. Pujara completed his half-century after tea, with India dominating the final session of the day.

On Day 4, the hosts will look to extend their lead and set up a big score for Australia to chase. It will be interesting to see how much turn the Bengaluru track offers on the penultimate day of the match.