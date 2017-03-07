 
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

R Ashwin's 25th 5-Wicket Haul Helps India Level Series 1-1 vs Australia

Updated: 07 March 2017 15:59 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 6/41 to help India clinch the second Test by 75 runs against Australia.

R Ashwin picked up his 25th five-wicket haul on Tuesday in Bengaluru. © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin picked yet another five-wicket haul which guided India to another win, this time a crucial one against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. India had set a target of 188 for Australia, which possesses the batting to chase down that kind of a target. But the off-spinner was in his elements and picked up his 25th five-wicket haul in Tests to bowl out the visitors for 112, handing the Virat Kohli-led team a 75-run win.

Ashwin's first five-wicket haul of this series also puts a cover over India's humiliating 333-run victory in the first Test in Pune. This was right-armer's fifth five-wicket haul against Australia, as he ended with figures of 6/41.

The off-spinner scalped the wickets of opener David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon en route to victory.

 

 

 

 

"It was not coming out of the hand all right. I was trying to turn it too hard. One good thing I did was when wickets were not coming, I kept the runs down," Ashwin said after the victory.

"We just spoke inside the dressing room to bowl some short spells and keep changing over. That is why we were rotating so we could attack through such short balls."

 

 

 

 

Both Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have 25 five-wicket hauls and are only behind India coach Anil Kumble, who has 35, in the list of Indians.

India will play the third Test match against Australia in Ranchi from March 16.

Topics : India Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket Australia Ravichandran Ashwin M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Highlights
  • R Ashwin is the fastest to 250 wickets in Tests
  • He picked 6/41 against Australia in Bengaluru
  • This was his 25th five-wicket haul in Test matches
Poll of the day

