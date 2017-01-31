 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Twitter Troll For A Six

Updated: 31 January 2017 13:40 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin, who currently is the No.1 Test bowler and all-rounder on the ICC Player Rankings, had a moderate outing by his very high standards in the recently-concluded ODI series against the English that India won 2-1.

Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Twitter Troll For A Six
Ravichandran Ashwin is the current No.1 bowler and all-rounder in Test cricket. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin has made a habit of bamboozling batsmen on the cricket field with his spin. He was on the front foot off the field too, hitting a Twitter troll out of the park. When the troll tried to rile the India off-spinner by asking him to learn a thing or two from England offie Moeen Ali, the 30-year-old responded with a stinging reply. Ashwin, who has been rested along with Ravindra Jadeja for the ongoing T20I series against England, took no prisoners and his epic one-liner was well received by the other Twitterati.
 
Ashwin, who currently is the No.1 Test bowler and all-rounder on the ICC Player Rankings, had a moderate outing by his very high standards in the recently-concluded ODI series against the English that India won 2-1.
 
He managed to take just three wickets in the three-match ODI series, going wicketless in the first and third ODIs. But to say that the lanky Tamil Nadu spinner needs a lesson from Moeen Ali might be stretching it a bit.
 
Moeen has done well in the first two T20s against India. He was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his figures of 2/21 in four overs in the first T20 that England won by seven wickets and put in another solid performance in the second T20I, accounting for the wicket of Yuvraj Singh and giving away just 20 runs in his four overs.
 
A Twitter user took the opportunity to tell Ashwin to learn something from Moeen's spell. But Ashwin didn't take the taunt lying down and told the Twitterati in question that he had tuned in to watch the India vs England 2nd T20I after Moeen's spell finished on purpose.
 

 
Other Twitter users quickly joined in the action.
 

 
Ashwin's rustiness in the ODIs could be attributed to playing just five one-day matches in the past one year. Prior to the England ODI series, Ashwin had played just two ODIs in the last 12 months.
 
The India off-spinner will now be setting his sights on Australia, who come visiting for a four-match Test series starting next month. However, Ashwin will need to get his ODI bowling radar on track with the ICC Champions Trophy slated for June this year.

Topics : India England Ravichandran Ashwin Moeen Ali India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ashwin gives stinging reply to Twitter troll
  • Twitter user asked Ashwin to learn bowling from Moeen Ali
  • Ashwin is the No.1 bowler and all-rounder in Test cricket
Related Articles
India vs England, Highlights, 1st T20, Kanpur: Morgan, Root Lead Visitors To Emphatic Win
India vs England, Highlights, 1st T20, Kanpur: Morgan, Root Lead Visitors To Emphatic Win
India vs England T20Is: Why Parvez Rasool Is Not Happy With R Ashwin's Exclusion From The Squad
India vs England T20Is: Why Parvez Rasool Is Not Happy With R Ashwin's Exclusion From The Squad
India vs Australia: Monty Panesar Backs Matt Renshaw To Negate India's Spin Threat
India vs Australia: Monty Panesar Backs Matt Renshaw To Negate India's Spin Threat
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.