Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested From India's T20I Series vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of India squad for T20I series vs England. © AFP

Top India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were given a rest from the upcoming Twenty20 International series against England, the Board of Control For Cricket in India said in a statement on Monday. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Parvez Rasool have been named Ashwin and Jadeja's replacement for the series, starting on January 26.

"The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England," BCCI said in a release on Monday.

"Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur."

India won the Test series 4-0 and the ODI series 2-1.