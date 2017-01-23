Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested From India's T20I Series vs England

Top India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were given a rest from the upcoming Twenty20 International series against England, the Board of Control For Cricket in India said in a statement on Monday. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Parvez Rasool have been named Ashwin and Jadeja's replacement for the series, starting on January 26.
"The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England," BCCI said in a release on Monday.
"Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur."
India won the Test series 4-0 and the ODI series 2-1.