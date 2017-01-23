 
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested From India's T20I Series vs England

Updated: 23 January 2017 14:14 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been replaced with Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool for India's Twenty20 International series against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of India squad for T20I series vs England. © AFP

Top India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were given a rest from the upcoming Twenty20 International series against England, the Board of Control For Cricket in India said in a statement on Monday. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Parvez Rasool have been named Ashwin and Jadeja's replacement for the series, starting on January 26.

"The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England," BCCI said in a release on Monday.

"Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur."

India won the Test series 4-0 and the ODI series 2-1.

