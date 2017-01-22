 
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Indian Left-Arm Spinner to Complete 150 Scalps in ODIs

Updated: 22 January 2017 16:18 IST

Ravindra Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 wickets in ODIs after he dismissed Sam Billings in the 3rd ODI on Sunday

Ravindra Jadeja is the 12th Indian bowler to reach the landmark. © BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday completed a haul of 150 wickets in One-Day International cricket after dismissing England opener Sam Billings in the 3rd ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Jadeja, playing in his 129th ODI match, removed Billings after the Englishman was caught by Bumrah from one of his deliveries. In the process, he also became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 wickets. Jadeja later also dismissed Jason Roy, cleaning out his wickets, for his 151st ODI wicket.

Ravndra Jadeja, who also has 111 wickets to his name in Test cricket and 31 dismissals in T20Is, is the 12th Indian bowler, and 68th overall, to have 150 or more wickets to his name in ODIs.

The ace spinner had made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 8, 2009, more than three years prior to his Test debut against England at Nagpur.

Jadeja's double strike on Sunday helped India put England under pressure after the visitors got off to a bright start. India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

The two teams will face off against in a three-match T20I series from January 26.

Topics : Cricket India England Ravindra Jadeja India vs England 2016
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja has completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket
  • Jadeja is the first Indian left-arm spinner to reach the landmark
  • Jadeja dismissed Sam Billings in the 3rd ODI to complete 150 scalps
