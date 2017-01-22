Live Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI, Kolkata: Hosts Aim For Clean Sweep

After winning two high-scoring thrillers in Pune and Cuttack, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to complete a clean sweep against England when they take on the visitors in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. India won the first ODI by three wickets in Cuttack, successfully chasing down a target of 351 runs, while in the second ODI, they defeated England by 15 runs after posting a total of 381/6. (Live scorecard)

The pitch in Kolkata is unlikely to serve up another 700-plus run feast with the renovated Eden Gardens track expected to generated some bounce for bowlers.

England will hope to make the most of the pitch and have a go at the formidable Indian batting line-up, which recovered after early setbacks in the first two ODIs to notch up mammoth totals.

The hosts will hope their bowlers put up an improved show in Kolkata and make sure that they end the series on a high note.