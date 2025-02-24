Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau (IB) has reportedly issued a high alert after uncovering an alleged plot by "active covert groups" to kidnap foreign guests during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Except for India, all the other teams are playing their matches in Pakistan and if India fail to reach the final, the summit clash will also be played in the country. However, according to a report by CNN-News18, an alert has been issued against a number of terror outfits "including Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and other Balochistan-based groups" after warnings regarding alleged abduction plots. The report added that the security forces "have deployed high-level protection teams, including rangers and local police".

The Indian cricket team is playing all of their matches in Dubai after the Indian government decided to not send them to Pakistan. In case of India reaching the semifinal and final of the competition, both of the matches will also take place in Dubai with the opposition travelling from Pakistan.

Security has been one of the biggest concerns when it comes to international sporting events in Pakistan, especially after what happened with the Sri Lanka team in 2009. While the Indian team refused to travel to Pakistan for the event, the PCB claimed it put in extra measures to ensure full security for other travelling teams.

According to reports in local media, a whopping 12,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed during matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The roster will include 18 senior officers, 54 DSPs, 135 inspectors, 1,200 upper subordinates, 10,556 constables, and over 200 female police officers.

Other than security personnel, the PCB has also arranged the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's national carrier, to have special charter flights for fans and the participating teams available. These flights will reportedly operate between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to ensure smooth transportation for players and other high-profile guests throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, the backlash due to the poor show in the Champions Trophy, including the humiliating defeat to India, hit the Pakistan team hard and its support staff led by former fast bowler Aaqib Javed is set to be overhauled, according to a cricket Board source.

Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday, after their 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on February 19.

A well-informed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Aaqib will be relieved of his duties as interim head coach after the Champions Trophy.

