India booked their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals following New Zealand's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday. Rachin Ravindra scored a brilliant century after a sensational bowling performance from Michael Bracewell as New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets. The result also meant that New Zealand became the second team from Group A to book their spot in the knockout stages of the competition. However, it also meant that Bangladesh and Pakistan were eliminated from the competition as both teams have two losses each. India will face New Zealand in their final group stage match while Bangladesh will take on Pakistan but both encounters will have no significance other than deciding which team will top the group en route to the semifinals.

India and New Zealand have four points each from two wins so far in Group A. Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals.

Rachin Ravindra (112) struck a magnificent century as New Zealand chased down the target of 237 with 23 balls to spare.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway chipped in with 55 and 30 respectively as New Zealand reached 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Earlier, Michael Bracewell bagged four wickets as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to a modest 236 for 9 despite skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77.

Bracewell accounted for Tanzid Hasan (24), Mushfiqur Rahim (2), Mahmudullah (4) and Bangladesh's last match centurion Towhid Hridoy (7) to return with impactful figures of 10-0-26-4.

(With PTI inputs)