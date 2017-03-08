India vs Australia: In Barb For Barb, Virat Kohli Takes On Ian Healy After Win

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday brushed aside criticism by Australian wicket-keeping great Ian Healy, who had stated that he was losing respect for the Indian for his on-field conduct. "We have 1.2 billion people in India and one person doesn't make a difference," said Kohli after his side pulled off a spectacular 75-run win against Australia in the Bengaluru Test.

"And also I think you should go and search on YouTube when he was given out in Centurion down the leg side. I heard he said something about me not having good behaviour with the umpires. I think you all should YouTube that video," the Delhi batsman further added.

The Australian said he was "losing respect" for the 28-year-old due to his constant sledging of Steve Smith's side in the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Healy said Kohli disrespected Australia and the star batsman should tone down his trademark on-field aggression. He also said that Kohli's confrontational attitude was putting pressure on his teammates.

"The pressure is starting to tell on (Kohli). I'm losing respect for him. He's got to be a lot more respectful of his opponents. The stuff he did with Steve Smith was unacceptable," the 119-Test veteran Healy told Melbourne radio station SEN.

"I've said in the past, he (Kohli) is the best batsman I've ever seen. His feistiness and real aggression towards the opposition has been good (in the past), especially when he was not captain. It would lead his team with him. They're more timid than they look and they let on, the Indian cricketers.

"So Kohli's aggression was good for them. But I think it's not good for them anymore. He's really putting some pressure on (his players). You can read pressure all over Ravi Ashwin's face. I think there are massive cracks showing in (Kohli)," said Healy.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked six wickets as the hosts dismissed Australia for 112 runs in the second innings to win the second Test and level the series 1-1. Having set the visitors a target of 188 runs to win, Indian bowlers made the most out of a favourable bowling track as the Australian batsmen crumbled under pressure. Ashwin finished with figures of 6/41, while Umesh Yadav picked two crucial wickets for the hosts. Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both claimed a wicket each.

