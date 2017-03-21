Mitchell Starc Takes Aim At R Ashwin's Helmet

Mitchell Starc has said that he is eager to bowl to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has taken a dig at Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that he is eager to bowl to the Indian off-spinner and will take aim at his helmet. The left-arm pacer took a cheeky jibe at Ashwin following their on-field battle during the ongoing India vs Australia series. Starc has been ruled out of the four-Test series and is aiming for a return in the 2017 Champions Trophy, to be held in England and Wales from June 1 to 18.

"I look forward to bowling to Ashwin in Australia," Starc said with a laugh.

"(I might) take his advice and hit him on the badge. (The on-field banter has) probably come a lot more from their side than ours," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The left-arm pacer laughed off the banter with Ashwin and referred to India's next Test tour to Australia.

"There was a lot made of it before the series and there was so much hype before the series. I think we've just gone about the cricket that we have done for a long period of time now," said Starc.

This possibly comes after Starc was given a send-off by Ashwin in Bengaluru when he got out in the second innings. After Ashwin took Starc's wicket, he kept pointing and tapping his own forehead.

This probably came in response after Starc did the same when with Abhinav Mukund, who opened the batting for India and was removed by Starc, possibly indicating bouncers.

Ashwin dismissed Starc in both the innings of the second Test in Bengaluru on scores of 26 and 1.

The Player of the Series for the 2015 World Cup, which Australia won by beating New Zealand in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), was ruled out of the four-Test series following the second Test in Bengaluru which Australia lost by 75 runs. He was diagnosed with a fracture in his right foot.

The recent third Test match in Ranchi ended in a draw and the fourth and final Test is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 25 with the series locked at 1-1.