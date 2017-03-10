India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Out Of Test Series With Fractured Foot

Mitchell Starc will miss the remainder of India vs Australia Test series due to a fractured foot.

Mitchell Starc will miss the remainder of India vs Australia Test series due to a fractured foot. © AFP

Australian fast bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc was on Friday ruled out of the rest of the Test series against India, as he is returning home with a stress fracture on his right foot. According to Cricket Australia (CA), Starc has been sent home after he experienced pain in his foot and a bone scan in Bengaluru on Friday morning showed the fracture.

"Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bengaluru, which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped," CA quoted team physiotherapist David Beakley as saying.

"We made the decision to scan his foot in Bangalore this morning and unfortunately it has revealed a stress fracture.

"Subsequently, this means Mitchell will be unavailable for the remainder of the Qantas Tour of India and will return home to Australia to start his rehabilitation," the physio said.

No, no, no!!! This is horrible news for the Aussies. https://t.co/ejNeWB5yWs — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 10, 2017

Will @BrettLee_58 get the call up from the comm box in India for Starc? #canbowl #cricket — Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) March 10, 2017

Starc's absence will be a massive blow to the Australia's hopes of making a fist of the rest of the series, presently tied at 1-1.

Starc played a key role both with the bat and ball in the opening two Tests, picking up five wickets besides scoring a crucial half century on a rank turner in Pune.

The star pacer joins all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the series with a shoulder problem, in the injury ward.

Starc's replacement is yet to be named, though Jackson Bird is the reserve fast bowler in the Australian squad.

"The National Selection Panel will confirm a replacement player in due course," said Cricket Australia.

The 3rd Test begins in Ranchi from March 16.