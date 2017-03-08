 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh Injured, Ruled Out of Remaining Two Tests

Updated: 08 March 2017 14:25 IST

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the last two Test matches of the ongoing series against India due to a shoulder injury and will return to Australia to get further treatment.

India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh Injured, Ruled Out of Remaining Two Tests
Mitchell Marsh ruled out of remaining two Test matches against India © AFP

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the last two Test matches of the ongoing series against India due to a shoulder injury and will return to Australia to get further treatment. Cricket Australia Support Staff Physiotherapist David Beakley said: "Mitchell has been playing with a shoulder injury for most of the summer, which we have been managing up until now, but unfortunately it has progressively deteriorated to a point where he is unable to function at the level required.

"Consequently he will return to Australia to consult with specialists to advise the best course of action," said Beakley.

Marsh was an integral part of the Australian set-up although he was ineffective with the bat in the first two Test matches of the series, getting out cheaply in both the Test matches.

The first Test match in Pune saw Australia skipper Steve Smith using the regular bowlers in the side with Marsh hardly getting an opportunity to roll his arm over. The Australia all-rounder did get a couple of overs under his belt in the second Test but went without a wicket in both the innings.

The National Selection Panel will advise of a replacement player in due course, Cricket Australia said.

The four-match series is nicely poised with India bouncing back in the second Test to level the series at 1-1.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Australia Mitchell Ross Marsh Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to a shoulder injury
  • Mitchell Marsh was part of the Australian squad touring India
  • Mitchell Marsh will return to Australia to get further treatment
Related Articles
India Vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood Are Our Biggest Weapon, Says Mitchell Marsh
India Vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood Are Our Biggest Weapon, Says Mitchell Marsh
India Vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh Not Part Of Fast Bowlers' WhatsApp Group. Here's Why
India Vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh Not Part Of Fast Bowlers' WhatsApp Group. Here's Why
Australia's Mitchell Marsh Eyeing All-Rounder's Spot vs India
Australia's Mitchell Marsh Eyeing All-Rounder's Spot vs India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.