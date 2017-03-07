India vs Australia: R Ashwin Bowls Hosts To Victory, India Level Series 1-1

R Ashwin picked six wickets as India bowled Australia out for 112 runs to seal a 75-run win.

R Ashwin picked six wickets as India bowled Australia out for 112 runs to seal a 75-run win. © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin picked six wickets as India dismissed Australia for 112 runs in the second innings to win the second Test by 75 runs in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Having set the visitors a target of 188 runs to win, Indian bowlers made the most out of a favourable bowling track as the Australian batsmen crumbled under pressure. Ashwin finished with figures of 6/41, while Umesh Yadav picked two crucial wickets for the hosts. Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both claimed a wicket each.

After starting the day from their overnight total of 213/4, India looked on course to put up a big target for Australia to chase. However, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc struck within quick intervals as India suffered another late batting collapse.

The hosts lost their last six wickets for just 36 runs to fold their innings at 274. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 92 runs,while Ajinkya Rahane scored a crucial 52. Hazlewood finished with six wickets for the visitors.

Chasing a target of 188 runs on a tricky pitch, Australia put some quick runs on the board. Ishant Sharma dismissed Matt Renshaw for five runs to give the hosts the breakthrough.

David Warner was crucially dismissed by Ashwin soon after as the visitors found themselves on the back foot.

Umesh Yadav put India in command with the leg-before dismissals of Shaun Marsh and Steve Smith. India headed into the tea break with two more wickets in the bag, with Ashwin dismissing Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh.

It didn't take long for the match to finish after the tea interval. Ashwin claimed the wicket of Starc, while Jadeja removed Steve O'Keefe.

Ashwin sealed the win for India with the quick dismissals of Peter Handscomb and Nathan Lyon.

With the win, the hosts have levelled the series at 1-1, with two more matches to go.

Indian opener KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match for his fifties in both the Indian innings.