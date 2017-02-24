Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Pune: Hosts Seek To Tighten Grip

Live Score: India will look to bowl out Australia as early as possible on Day 2 of Pune Test

India dominated the opening day of the first Test match against Australia in Pune on Thursday with seamer Umesh Yadav picking up four wickets to leave the visitors stumbling at 205/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc led a a brilliant fightback for Australia late into their innings as he scored an unbeaten 57 and set up an unbeaten 51-run stand with Josh Hazlewood to take his side to 256/9 at stumps. On Day 2, the hosts will look to quickly end Australia's innings and begin their own early in the day. (Live scorecard)

On Day 1, Umesh was extremely impressive in the post-tea session, where he picked up three quick wickets of Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin both chipped in with two wickets each while Jayant Yadav bagged one wicket.

Matt Renshaw, playing in his first Test outside Australia and forced to head to the toilet midway through his innings due to an upset stomach, scored an impressive 68.

It will be interesting to see how Australia approach the formidable Indian batting line-up when the latter open their innings.