David Warner Says Game Plan Ready To Tackle Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia have a history of playing with the 'war of words' before the start of a big series and they have started it yet again. The explosive opener David Warner says that he is ready to face India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and prepared with a game plan to tackle India's tweaker. "I have to respect a player like Ashwin. He thinks like a batsman and I have to be disciplined against him. I have a game plan for him - I have to bat against his strength. He is going to be ready for me and we both have to adopt to the situation. It's going to be a great battle for the both of us. I have to bide my time," Warner said.

Talk about the India series and there would be obvious reference about captain Virat Kohli. Warner was effusive in his praise for the Indian batting mainstay.

"Virat Kohli is in the form of the decade. He is a fantastic player and a great sport. He is exceptional in all formats and he is taking the entire country on a journey. He wants the country to ride with him. Virat is frank and he calls spade a spade. Joe Root, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis and Kohli thrive on responsibility. These young players are unstoppable. Virat is a great example of scoring big tons," Warner said.

Warner said that the famous Aussie sledging can work both ways for Virat as he knows how to deal with such situations.

"Sledging can work both ways with Virat. Great players know how to deal with it. We have to find a way of getting into the opposition's minds. It could be banter or field placements. It is actually playing your brand of cricket. Sledging or banter is just one of the ways to upset the opposition," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)