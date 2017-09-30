 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

When And Where To Watch, India vs Australia 5th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 September 2017 20:30 IST

How to watch India vs Australia 5th ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on October 1, 2017.

India take on Australia in the fifth and final ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur © Twitter

Stopping a resurgent Australia would not be easy but a confident India would look to end the series on a high when they face each other in the fifth and final ODI match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on Sunday. The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting its nine-match winning run. All three bowlers, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel, proved expensive in their first game of the series but it was not entirely their fault that India ended up on the losing side.

When will the fifth ODI between India and Australia be played?

The fifth ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday.

Where will the fifth ODI between India and Australia be played?

The fifth ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

How do I watch the fifth ODI between India and Australia live?

The fifth ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia fifth ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the fifth ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the fifth ODI between India and Australia online?

The fifth ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(With PTI Inputs)

