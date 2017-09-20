When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The second match of the series will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India would expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment Australia when the two teams clash in the second One-Dayer in Kolkata. The Australians are struggling against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the hosts would like to ensure that it doesn't get any easy as the series progresses.

When will the second ODI between India and Australia be played?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played on September 21, 2017.

Where will the second ODI between India and Australia be played?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the second ODI between India and Australia live?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia second ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the second ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the second ODI between India and Australia online?

The second ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

