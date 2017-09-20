 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 20 September 2017 14:51 IST

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Eden Gardens, Kolkata on September 21, 2017.

When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The second match of the series will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata © AFP

India would expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment Australia when the two teams clash in the second One-Dayer in Kolkata. The Australians are struggling against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the hosts would like to ensure that it doesn't get any easy as the series progresses.

When will the second ODI between India and Australia be played?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played on September 21, 2017.

Where will the second ODI between India and Australia be played?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the second ODI between India and Australia live?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia second ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the second ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the second ODI between India and Australia online?

The second ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
 

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli David Andrew Warner Eden Gardens India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The second ODI will be played on September 21
  • The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • The match is scheduled to start at 13.30 (IST)
Related Articles
2nd ODI: Confident India Eye Another Big Win Against Edgy Australia
2nd ODI: Confident India Eye Another Big Win Against Edgy Australia
BCCI Nominates MS Dhoni For Padma Bhushan Award
BCCI Nominates MS Dhoni For Padma Bhushan Award
Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas Tweet To Hardik Pandya Generates Mutual Fan Moment
Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas Tweet To Hardik Pandya Generates Mutual Fan Moment
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.