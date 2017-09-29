 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

Virat Kohli Meets Indian Women Stars But All Twitter Can Talk About Is MS Dhoni

Updated: 29 September 2017 12:55 IST

BCCI posted pictures of Virat Kohli meeting some members of the Indian women's team but Twitter had a completely different agenda -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Virat Kohli Meets Indian Women Stars But All Twitter Can Talk About Is MS Dhoni
BCCI posted pictures of Virat Kohli meeting Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. © Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli met some members of the Indian women's cricket team following the fourth ODI against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Thursday night. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official Twitter handle on Friday posted pictures of Kohli speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The duo, who were part of the squad that reached the final of the Women's World Cup earlier this year, were all smiles as Kohli spoke to them.

At the time of writing this article, the BCCI post had already been 'retweeted' over 400 times and garnered close to 3,500 'likes'. However, fans on Twitter had a completely different agenda -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While some Twitter fans loved the pictures, others took the opportunity to drive their point home, which was regarding the decision to send Dhoni at No.7 behind the likes of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav as India chased a mammoth 335 runs to win the 4th ODI.

Dhoni's batting position in the loss to Australia on Thursday irked a lot of fans and they made their feelings quite clear.

The 21-run loss meant that India's nine-match winning streak came to an end.

Australia opened their account in the series but still Kohli and his men lead the five-match series 3-1 with the final match scheduled to be played on October 1 in Nagpur.

Topics : India India Women Australia Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli meets members of women's cricket team
  • BCCI posted pictures of the meeting on their Twitter account
  • Fans spoke about Dhoni's batting position rather than the pictures
Related Articles
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.