India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Escapes Head Injury. Here's What Happened In 4th ODI

India opener batsman Rohit Sharma escaped a head injury during the fourth one-day international between India and Australia in Bengaluru on Thursday. The incident happened in the 16th over of India's innings, when Rohit took a single off a Travis Head delivery and gave strike to Ajinkya Rahane. Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade collected the ball and threw it towards Head, but his throw landed straight on the Rohit's head at the non-striker's end. Fortunately, the Indian opener's helmet prevented any damage. Wade apologised to Rohit immediately. The Indian opener shrugged off the incident with a smile on his face.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was involved in a more serious incident in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata after a Bhuvneshwar Kumar shot hit him flush on the grill of the helmet, sending him crashing to the ground.

There was consternation in both the Indian and Australian camps when the ball struck Pandya, with Bhuvneshwar and Australian team rushing towards Pandya. Visiting captain Steve Smith immediately waved towards the dressing room for the physio.

Fortunately, the all-rounder was not hurt and soon went back to the crease, with loud cheers greeting his recovery.

Opener David Warner hit a sparkling century in his 100th one-day international to help Australia down India by 21 runs and pull off a consolation win. Warner's blazing 124 and his 231-run opening stand with Aaron Finch, who made 94, guided the visitors to 334-5 in the fourth game of the five-match series in Bangalore.

The hosts, who lead the series 3-1, will take on Steve Smith's men in the fifth and final ODI on October 1 in Nagpur.