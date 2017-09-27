 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Sharpens Skills Ahead Of 4th ODI

Updated: 27 September 2017 19:35 IST

Ahead of the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Indian opener was seen working on a different skill.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Sharpens Skills Ahead Of 4th ODI
Rohit Sharma showed sharp reflexes and brilliant athleticism. © BCCI

Rohit Sharma guided India to a series-clinching win in the third ODI in Indore with his fine match-winning performance. Ahead of the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Indian opener was seen working on a different skill. Rohit was practising with Team India fielding coach R Sridhar, who was seen throwing catches at the Indian opener from a short distance. The 30-year-old showed sharp reflexes and brilliant athleticism.

"Sharp reflexes. Here's @ImRo45 working on his skills as @coach_rsridhar gives him catches from a short distance. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS," BCCI's tweet read.

India were forced to cut short their training session, while Australia cancelled it altogether as light rain kept the Chinnaswamy ground under covers.

The Indian team had got just about two hours at the nets in the afternoon before rain forced an early wrap.

Soon after arriving at the stadium, the Indian team did some warm-up exercises and started their training session with captain Virat Kohli, Rohit, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal, going through their batting routines.

Kohli will aim to surpass predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record winning run as captain on Thursday.

Kohli equalled former captain Dhoni's record run of nine consecutive ODI victories after the series-clinching five-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI in Indore.

The previous winning run under Dhoni stretched from February 2008 to January 2009. India's current victory run started on July 6 this year with an eight-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth and last match of that series at Sabina Park.

Topics : India Australia Rohit Gurunath Sharma M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit was seen working on a different skill
  • Rohit was practising with Team India fielding coach R Sridhar
  • Rohit showed sharp reflexes and brilliant athleticism
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter, Interviews Yuzvendra Chahal And Kuldeep Yadav On Their Off-Field Interests
Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter, Interviews Yuzvendra Chahal And Kuldeep Yadav On Their Off-Field Interests
India Players Get Philosophical After Emphatic ODI Series Win Over Australia
India Players Get Philosophical After Emphatic ODI Series Win Over Australia
Rohit Sharma Back In Top-5, Virat Kohli Stays No.1 in ICC ODI rankings
Rohit Sharma Back In Top-5, Virat Kohli Stays No.1 in ICC ODI rankings
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.