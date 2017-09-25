'Come Back Clarke': Harbhajan Quips As He Mocks Australian Batsmen

Michael Clarke retired from all forms of cricket in August 2015.

Michael Clarke retired from all forms of cricket in August 2015. © AFP

India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who knows a thing or two about the Aussies, on Sunday took a dig at the visiting batsmen following India's comfortable five-wicket in the third ODI at Indore. The victory helped the hosts clinch the five-match ODI series 3-0, also giving them their ninth consecutive win in one-dayers. Following Australia's innings, former captain Michael Clarke tweeted saying that the visitors were about 40 runs short. In reply, the Indian off-spinner said, "Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality."

Clarke retired from all forms of cricket in August 2015 after the final Ashes Test. Despite leading his team to World Cup triumph in 2015, Clarke oversaw a disastrous tour of England amid a personal slump in form with the bat.

3rd ODI IND vs AUS. Aussies look to be about 40 short. https://t.co/JCUXyzA1vZ — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 24, 2017

Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality https://t.co/kGcovxfJWR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017

After Harbhajan's tweet, Indian fans took the opportunity to rub some more salt in Australia's wounds.

That's a very harsh way to burn someone!

You Go bhajji!!! — Abhishek Agrawal (@gamer_abhi) September 24, 2017

Haha well said bhajji. Yeah no clarke, watson, gilly, hussey is hurting aussies big time. @MClarke23 @gilly381 @ShaneRWatson33 — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) September 24, 2017

Hahahaha.... Tweet ke saath thoda Burnol bhi bhej dete paaji — Swapnil Kolhe (@bingo220) September 24, 2017

yea.. thts wht I also thot... Rickey, Shane wt, Shane wrne, Johnson.. whr r they? — Ekktha Raawal (@ER_Officially) September 24, 2017

Aaron Finch's fluent century gave the Aussies a great platform to post a big score in the third ODI but yet another middle-order collapse helped India restrict their opponents to 293 for six.

Chasing 294 for a win, India overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare in front of a packed Holkar Stadium to take a series-clinching 3-0 lead.

The win meant that India have maintained their unbeaten run in Indore and have now recorded six consecutive ODI series wins since June 2016.