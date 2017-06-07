'That's My Jacket, Mr. Nehra', Yuvraj Singh Quips On Throwback Picture

Yuvraj Singh has been in the news for his superb knock against Pakistan in the biggest match of the Champions Trophy in the UK, where he was named Man of the Match. The win obviously has left Team India in very high spirits and all of that is reflecting on social media. Yuvi too was in action, as he posted an old picture of him and Ashish Nehra on Instagram, flanking another friend, from their younger days. A pre-selfies day image, it shows two much younger cricket stars, in 'serious throwback' days.

"Serious throwback ! Mr nehra that is my jacket ?love the hairdo," Yuvraj writes with the picture, which has already got a lot of response from Yuvraj's fans.

Serious throwback ! Mr nehra that is my jacket ??love the hairdo ????@mightywillow A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Much of the interest is also about who the person in the middle is, though there are still no answers.

Yuvraj and Nehra have been teammates for long, having played for India at age-group level, as well as the senior team, plus for North Zone in domestic cricket.

They are teammates now too, as they play for the same franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the Indian Premier League.

Nehra was at one time a key member of the India Test and one-day team but has off late been out of the running with younger bowlers coming into the fray.

Yuvraj returned to the squad also after a long lay-off and has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, as was evident from the knock he played against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.