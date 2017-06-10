NZ Vs BAN Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy: Shakib, Mahmudullah Star In Bangladesh's Stunning Win Over New Zealand

Champions Trophy Highlights: NZ Vs Ban: Shakib Al Hasan scored a half-century vs New Zealand.

Champions Trophy Highlights: NZ Vs Ban: Shakib Al Hasan scored a half-century vs New Zealand. © AFP

Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan's stunning partnership gave Bangladesh a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 102 dotted with eight fours and two sixes while Shakib made 114 that had 11 fours and one maximum. After Tim Southee depleted the Bangladesh top order, taking three wickets in the early overs, Mahmudullah and Shakib stitched a stunning 200 plus partnership to give their team a brilliant win. No one could have imagined Bangladesh winning after being 33/4!

Earlier, Bangladesh rode on a brilliant bowling display from Mosaddekk Hossain (3/13) and Taskin Ahmed (2/43) to restrict New Zealand to 265 for 8 in their crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson scored 57 off 69 balls, while the experienced Ross Taylor chipped in with a 82-ball 63 runs knock. The duo stitched 83 runs for the third wicket. (SCORECARD)

Catch highlights and updates of New Zealand vs Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff here:

00:12 IST: Thank you for joining us for the live blog this evening. Good night

00:10 IST: Shakib was adjudged man of the match.

00:00 IST: What a run chase, a stunning comeback. After being 33-4, Shakib and Mahmudullah put on a match-winning partnership to keep their team in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals. If England beat Australia tomorrow, Bangladesh will be through to the last four.

23:59 IST: Four!!!! Mosaddek slams a boundary to give Bangladesh a win!!! Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets for a stunning win!!!

23:58 IST: Four!!!! Mahmudullah brings up his 3rd ODI half century with a stunning boundary off Boult. They need 2 to win

23:56 IST: Mosaddek comes in. Now it's just a matter of time for Bangladesh to emerge victorious

23:53 IST: OUT! Shakib bowled by Boult. Departs for 114 as the crowd gives him a standing ovation. Bangladesh need 9 runs in 21 balls for a win.

23:51 IST: Four and four!! Brilliant from Shakib!

23:50 IST: Bangladesh 249/4 after 46 overs

23:46 IST: SIX!!! Shakib hits a maximum off Milne to bring up his 7th ODI century!! What a performance!

23:44 IST: 45 overs up. Bangladesh are 240/4. Both Shakib and Mahmudullah on 98!

23:43 IST: Four! Shakib stuns with a boundary to long off, off a Boult delivery

23:40 IST: Shakib and Mahmudullah bring up a double hundred partnership! What incredible batting

23:37 IST: Four!! Mahmudullah slams it over the wicketkeeper's head. Just incredible batting.

23:36 IST: Neesham comes back into the attack

23:34 IST: 10 runs from the Southee over. Bangladesh are 225/4 in 43 overs

23:33 IST: Four! Shakib smashes a boundary to deep extra cover off Southee delivery

23:30 IST: 2 successive wides from Southee.... Mahmudullah edging closer to a century.

23:27 IST: Wonderful batting by Mahmudullah. Bangladesh get 10 runs off the over, are 215/4 after 42 overs

23:25 IST: Four!! Mahmudullah slams a boundary to long off, off a Santner delivery

23:22 IST: 9 runs conceded by Southee. Bangladesh are 205/4 after 41 overs

23:20 IST: FOUR!!! Shakib smashes a boundary to sweeper cover off a Southee delivery!

23:18 IST: Santner gives away 6 runs. Bangladesh 196/4 in 40 overs. Final 10 overs, Bangladesh need 70 to win

23:14 IST: Three runs from Milne. Bangladesh are 190/4 in 39 overs

23:12 IST: Will Mahmudullah and Shakib do a Mendis-Gunathilake? Let's wait and watch

23:10 IST: 38 overs up. Bangladesh are 187/4

23:07 IST: Mahmudullah and Shakib partnership reach 150, record fifth wicket partnership for Bangladesh. Bangladesh are 183/4 after 37 overs

23:06 IST: Bangladesh closing in the gap. Now they need 85 from 80 balls. NZ need to break this partnership to give themselves a chance

23:04 IST: Four! Mahmudullah is lucky that made it!

23:03 IST: Is this a re-run from yesterday? Sri Lanka played old school cricket to beat India. Is Bangladesh on a similar path against New Zealand?

23:01 IST: Santner concedes four runs. Bangladesh are 173/4 after 36 overs

22:58 IST: Bangladesh are 169/4 after 35 overs. Need 97 to win from 90 balls

22:57 IST: New Zealand need to stop the singles if they are to win. Shakib and Mahmudullah keeping it steady, they've already crossed the century-mark in their partnership

22:54 IST: 3 runs runs off the over. Bangladesh are 163/4 after 34 overs. Need 103 from 96 balls to win

22:52 IST: Santner back into the attack. Can he break this partnership?

22:51 IST: Good over from Boult. Bangladesh are 160/4 after 33 overs

22:49 IST: What a revival from Bangladesh thanks to Mahmudullah and Shakib's partnership. They need 106 runs from 104 balls now. Can they do it?

22:27 IST: Bangladesh are 158/4 after 32 overs.

22:46 IST: Six from Mahmudullah. Four from Shakib! Expensive over from Williamson!

22:39 IST: 50! Mahmudullah brings up his 18th ODI half century in just 58 balls. It was the last delivery of the over. Bangladesh are 145/4 after 31 overs

22:36 IST: Boult comes back into the attack

22:34 IST: 30 overs gone and Bangladesh are 139/4.

22:31 IST: Kane Williamson comes into the attack

22:30 IST: 50!! Shakib brings up his 35th ODI half century with a single on the last delivery of the over. Bangladesh are 133/4 after 29 overs

22:25 IST: Bangladesh are 130/4 after 28 overs (Shakib 49*, Mahmudullah 45*)

22:23 IST: 5 wides from Santner!

22:21 IST: Bangladesh are 120/4 after 27 overs. Both batsmen playing steady

22:20 IST: Four! Mahmudullah smashes a boundary to long off

22:18 IST: Milne comes back into the attack.

22:17 IST: Just 2 runs conceded by Santner. Bangladesh are 11/4 after 26 overs

22:14 IST: Bangladesh are 109/4 after 25 overs. (Shakib 45*, Mahmudullah 33*)

22:12 IST: Four! Beautiful boundary between midwicket and long on from Shakib off Anderson delivery. He's inching closer to his 35th ODI half-century

22:11 IST: Santner concedes just 1 run. Bangladesh are 104/4 after 24 overs

22:08 IST: Nine from Anderson. Bangladesh are 103/4 after 23 overs

22:06 IST: Four! Mahmudullah pulls it in the air for a boundary at fine leg off an Anderson delivery.

22:05 IST: Good over from Santner. Concedes just 4 runs as Bangladesh batsmen keep taking singles. Bangladesh are 94/4 after 22 overs

22:02 IST: Bangladesh are 90/4 after 21 overs.

21:59 IST: Corey Anderson comes into the attack

21:58 IST: Santner concedes just 3 runs. Bangladesh are 85/4 after 20 overs

21:55 IST: Santner comes into the attack

21:54 IST: Six and Four! Mahmudullah taking Neesham to the cleaners. Bangladesh are 82/4 after 19 overs

21:50 IST: Bangladesh are 69/4 after 18 overs

21:48 IST: Shakib and Mahmudullah playing a steady game. Four from Shakib off Milne

21:46 IST: Just 4 runs off James Neesham's over. Bangladesh 63/4 in 17.1 overs, need 203 runs to win.

21:45 IST: What is your prediction? Can Bangladesh stun Kiwis today?

21:43 IST: Shakib goes on backfoot and cuts it through third man. He will get a single.

21:41 IST: Bangladesh are 59/4 after 16 overs

21:40 IST: Four! Beautiful shot from Shakib off a Milne delivery.

21:36 IST: Bangladesh cross the 50 mark. Shakib brings it up in style with a boundary. Bangladesh are 53/4 after 15 overs

21:33 IST: After drinks break, Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack

21:31 IST: Milne gives away 3 runs. Bangladesh are 47/4 after 14 overs

21:29 IST: Shakib is saved! A direct hit would have seen him walk back and another wicket down for Bangladesh

21:26 IST: Four! Mahmudullah joins the party with a boundary. A good over for Bangladesh with two much-needed boundaries. They are 44/4 after 13 overs.

21:23 IST: Four! A short delivery from Southee sees Shakib time it well to smash a four to sweeper cover.

21:20 IST: Bangladesh are in trouble with their top-order collapsing. Can they redeem themselves from this point? Bangladesh are 35/4 after 12 overs

21:18 IST: Wicket! Mushfiqur Rahim bowled by Milne, departs for 14. Bangladesh are 33/4 (11.4 ovs)

21:17 IST: Four! Rahim times it brilliantly to smash a much-needed boundary straight down the ground.

21:16 IST: Milne comes into the attack

21:15 IST: Good over from Southee but he doesn't seem happy. Bangladesh are 28/3 after 11 overs.

21:13 IST: Very good running between the wickets. 2 runs from Rahim.

21:09 IST: Boult concedes just that boundary. Bangladesh are 24/3 after 10 overs.

21:06 IST: Not good! Ross Taylor at slip tries to catch that by one hand but misjudges it. Rahim survives as the ball rolls off for a boundary. A much-needed four for Bangladesh but Boult doesn't seem happy!

21:05 IST: Tim Southee isn't giving the batsmen any chance to score. Bangladesh are 20/3 after 9 overs.

21:00 IST: Boult concedes three runs. Bangladesh are 18/3 after 8 overs

20:55 IST: Another excellent over from Southee. Gives away only one run. Bangladesh are 15/3 after 7 overs. Southee and Boult are attacking the Bangladesh bowlers hard, pushing them onto the back foot!

20:51 IST: NZ fielding is on point this evening as is Boult's bowling. Boult gives away only 2 runs. Bangladesh are 14/3 after 6 overs.

20:48 IST: Bangladesh are 12/3 after 5 overs. Southee has wreaked havoc on the Bangladesh top order

20:45 IST: Wicket!! Southee is on a roll! Soumya Sarkar given LBW, departs for 3. Bangladesh 12/3 (4.4 ovs)

20:41 IST: Another brilliant over from Boult, gives away only 1 run. Bangladesh are 12/2 after 4 overs

20:39 IST: Nope, Saumya Sarkar not out. But a brilliant effort from Guptill nonetheless.

20:38 IST: Oooo that was close. Is that a catch from Guptill? Is Soumya Sarkar out too?

20:37 IST: Another excellent over from Southee. A single, a wide and a wicket. Bangladesh are 11/2 after 3 overs

20:33 IST: Mushfiqur Rahim comes into bat

20:32 IST: Wicket!! Southee picks up another wicket! Sabbir Rahman caught by Ronchi, departs for 8. Bangladesh 10/2 (2.3 ovs)

20:30 IST: Beautiful bowling by Boult. Gives away just one run in the over. Bangladesh are 9/1 after 2 overs

20:28 IST: Trent Boult comes into the attack

20:26 IST: Bangladesh are 8/1 after the first over. Southee picked up the crucial wicket to put Bangladesh on the back foot. Can they overcome Tamim's loss?

20:24 IST: Two back-to-back boundaries from Sabbir Rahman. Much-needed for Bangladesh

20:22 IST: Wicket!! That's out! Tamim out for a duck on the second ball. Southee and New Zealand celebrate. Bangladesh are 0/1 (0.2 ovs)

20:21 IST: Is Tamim given out? There's a shout for LBW but Tamim has asked for a review.

20:20 IST: Tamim and Sarkar come to the crease. Southee has the ball. Let's play!

20:18 IST: Welcome back for the second innings

19:48 IST: NEW ZEALAND 265/8 IN 50 OVERS AGAINST BANGLADESH. Ross Taylor 63, Kane Williamson 57. Mosaddekk Hossain 3/13, Taskin Ahmed 2/43.

19:42 IST: FOUR! Tim Southee hits this towards deep square leg. Valuable runs for Kiwis. New Zealand 257/8 in 49 overs.

19:39 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur castles Adam Milne for 7 runs. New Zealand 252/8 in 48.2 overs. Can Bangladesh skittle Kiwis?

19:37 IST: Just 3 runs off Rubel Hossain's over. New Zealand 250/7 in 48 overs.

19:25 IST: WICKET! Mosaddekk Hossain takes his third wicket. Neesham comes forward to attack but misses it completely. Wicket-keeper Mushfiqur dislodges the bails with ease. Excellent work behind the wickets. New Zealand 240/7 in 46 overs.

19:22 IST: Just 4 runs off Mashrafe Mortaza's over. New Zealand 235/6 in 45 overs.

19:14 IST: WICKET! Mosaddek Hossain strikes again! Corey Anderson is given LBW by the umpire as Hossain celebrates. Anderson departs for a duck. New Zealand are 229/6 (43.3 ovs)

19:10 IST: WICKET! Neil Broom departs for 36. Caught by Tamim off a Mosaddek Hossain delivery. New Zealand are 228/5 (43.1 ovs)

19:09 IST: Neesham slams two more boundaries off Rubel! New Zealand are 228/4 after 43 overs

19:05 IST: Good over from Mosaddek Hossain, gives away only 5 runs. New Zealand are 216/4 after 42 overs

19:00 IST: FOUR! James Neesham opens the face of the bat and cuts the ball towards third man for a boundary. Clever shot from him. New Zealand 211/4 in 41 overs.

18:57 IST: Just 2 runs off Mustafizur's over. New Zealand 203/4 in 40 overs.

18:50 IST: WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets the big fish, Ross Taylor departs for 63. Taylor's brilliant innings comes to an end. New Zealand 201/4 in 38.4 overs.

18:49 IST: 200 comes up for New Zealand.

18:46 IST: Just 6 runs off Mustafizur's over. New Zealand 198/3 in 38 overs.

18:43 IST: Neil Broom dabs the ball towards sweeper cover. He will get just a single. New Zealand 194/3 in 37.2 overs.

18:37 IST: Ross Taylor sends Mustafizur towards deep extra cover for a couple. New Zealand 181/3 in 36 overs.

18:34 IST: Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack. This is his 6th over.

18:30 IST: FIFTY! Ross Taylor brings up his half-century off 67 balls. New Zealand 175/3 in 34.2 overs.

18:26 IST: FOUR! Neil Broom uses the pace and cuts the ball towards third man. New Zealand 170/3 in 33.1 overs.

18:18 IST: 7 runs off Shakib's over. New Zealand 164/3 in 32 overs.

18:15 IST: FOUR! After three dots, Neil Broom sends Mortaza straight down the ground. New Zealand 157/3 in 30.5 overs.

18:12 IST: Neil Broom is the new man at the crease.

18:11 IST: WICKET! Very big breakthrough for Bangladesh. New Zealand lose Kane Williamson for 57 runs. New Zealand 152/3 in 30 overs.

18:10 IST: FOUR! Ross Taylor picks the ball nicely and smashes it towards fine leg. Shakib isn't happy with this shot. New Zealand 152/2 in 29.5 overs.

18:04 IST: Just 3 runs off Shakib's over. New Zealand 147/2 in 28 overs.

18:02 IST: Williamson plays a sweep towards deep mid-wicket. He will get just 1 run. New Zealand 146/2 in 27.4 overs.

17:53 IST: FOUR! Ross Taylor smashes Rubel Hossain towards deep mid wicket. New Zealand 134/2 in 25 overs.

17:51 IST: FIFTY! Captain Kane Williamson brings up his half-century off 58 balls. New Zealand 129/2 in 24.4 overs.

17:45 IST: FOUR! Half volley from Mustafizur. Williamson sends the pacer towards long off region. New Zealand 122/2 in 23 overs.

17:39 IST: Just 3 runs off Mustafizur Rahman's over. New Zealand 112/2 in 21 overs.

17:33 IST: 19 overs gone! New Zealand 105/2. Ross Taylor 19*, Kane Williamson 35*.

17:30 IST: FOUR! Lovely cover drive from Williamson. The NZ skipper sends Mustafizur towards deep extra cover for a boundary. New Zealand 104/2 in 18.1 overs.

17:29: IST: 8 runs off Shakib Al Hasan's over. New Zealand 99/2 in 18 overs.

17:20 IST: 6 runs of the over. New Zealand are 87/2 after 16 overs.

17:17 IST: After some refreshments, time for Shakib to come into the attack

17:14 IST: Good over from Rubel Hossain. Gives away only 2 runs. New Zealand are 81/2 in 15 overs

17:09 IST: Flurry of boundaries! Ross Taylor smashes Taskin Ahmed for back-to-back boundaries. New Zealand 79/2 in 14 overs.

17:07 IST: Last FIVE Kane Williamson - Ross Taylor partnerships in ODIs in England: 121, 206, 101, 99 and 95. Can they continue their domination today as well?

17:03 IST: Ross Taylor is the new man at the crease. Can he rebuild NZ innings?

17:02 IST: WICKET! Rubel Hossain gets the big fish. Martin Guptill departs for 33 runs. Bangaldesh players are pumped up. New Zealand 69/2 in 12.5 overs.

17:00 IST: FOUR! Williamson sends Rubel Hossain between mid wicket and long on.

16:57 IST: Maiden over from Taskin Ahmed. New Zealand 61/1 in 12 overs.

16:53 IST: Excellent over from Rubel Hossain. Just 1 run off his over. New Zealand 61/1 in 11 overs.

16:47 IST: FOUR! Kane Williamson comes forward and sends Taskin Ahmed towards long off for a boundary. New Zealand 59/1 in 9.5 overs.

16:44 IST: 6 runs off Mortaza's over. New Zealand 54/1 in 9 overs.

16:40 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Williamson. He goes back and sends Mortaza towards backward point. New Zealand 53/1 in 8.4 overs.

16:37 IST: Captain Kane Williamson is the new man at the crease.

16:34 IST: WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets the breakthrough, Luke Ronchi departs for 16. Extra pace does the trick for the Bangaldesh pacer. Easy catch for Mustafizur Rahman at mid wicket. New Zealand 46/1 in 7.1 overs.

16:33 IST: 8 runs off Mortaza's over. New Zealand 46/0 in 7 overs.

16:30 IST: FOUR! Mortaza starts his fourth over and Guptill welcomes him with a boundary towards sweeper cover. New Zealand 42/0 in 6.2 overs.

16:27 IST: FOUR! Ronchi finds the gap and guides Taskin towards sweeper cover. Excellent placement from him. New Zealand 38/0 in 5.5 overs.

16:25 IST: Bowling change for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed comes into the attack.

16:23 IST: 5 overs gone! New Zealand 31/0. Guptill 24*, Ronchi 7*.

16:20 IST: FOUR! Guptill punches the ball towards sweeper cover. New Zealand 30/0 in 4.2 overs.

16:19 IST: SIX! First maximum of the innings. Guptill comes forward and smashes Mortaza towards long off. New Zealand 26/0 in 4.1 overs.

16:15 IST: Maiden over from Bangladesh skipper Mortaza. New Zealand 12/0 in 3 overs.

16:11 IST: 11 runs off Mustafizur's over. New Zealand 12/0 in 2 overs.

16:08 IST: FOUR! Another one from Guptill. He smashes Mustafizur towards sweeper cover region. What a start for Kiwis. New Zealand 12/0 in 1.3 overs.

16:07 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Martin Guptill guides Mustafizur Rahman towards square f the wicket for a boundary.

16:05 IST: He gets the edge but Guptill survives as the ball evades the first slip fielder. NZ 1/0 in 1 over.

16:04 IST: Good start from the Bangladeshi captain so far. 4 dots balls on the trot.

16:00 IST: Mortaza starts off with the dot ball.

15:50 IST: The national anthems of the two countries.

15:38 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

15:30 IST: TOSS: New Zealand opt to bat against Bangladesh.

15:22 IST: Toss at 11:00 AM (3.30 PM IST) and the match will start at 11.30 AM (4.00 PM IST)

15:15 IST: Umpires are out for inspection. Stay tuned for more updates.

14:44 IST: New Zealand will have to win this match and also hope that Australia don't beat England. A washout today will put an end to Kiwi's campaign in the mega tournament.

14:37 IST: Groundsmen are at work. Toss has been delayed.

14:23 IST: The start has been delayed. The inspection will take place at 10.45 AM (3.15 PM IST).

14:20 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the LIVE coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Hosts England have signalled their title intentions by cruising into the last-four stage following two convincing outings. If Australia beat England in their last group match at Edgbaston, both the two teams will be in the semifinals as they enjoy better net run-rate. The desperation for a win aside, both New Zealand and Bangladesh would hope for an England victory against Australia, assuming rain does not disturb their calculations again.