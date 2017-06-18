India vs Pakistan Final: Jasprit Bumrah Hits Mohammad Hafeez's Stumps, But Batsman Is Not Out

Pakistan rode on Fakhar Zaman's 114 off 106 balls to post a mammoth total of 338 for four in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday at The Oval. Zaman was caught behind early in the innings off Jasprit Bumrah but survived as the latter bowled a no-ball. The left-handed batsman guided by his luck blasted the bowlers and survived a few more times before getting send back to the pavilion by Hardik Pandya. India couldn't stop the runs, seemed to have run out of luck as nothing went their way in the whole match.

Bumrah leaked quite a few runs in his first spell, but came back strong in the death overs of the game. Luckily for Pakistan yet again, Mohammad Hafeez (57 not out) survived a yorker as the ball hit the off-stump hard but the bails remained intact in the 49th over.

This incident left the fielders bemused and gave Hafeez a licence to smash a few runs towards the end of the innings.

Playing their first Champions Trophy final Pakistan are high on energy and will be looking to defeat India to lift their maiden title.

Pakistan openers Azhar Ali and Zaman provided a solid base to the team which helped the rest of the batsmen to score freely in the death overs.